Elderly woman raped in attack in own home in Gloucester
- Published
An elderly woman has been raped in her own home, police have said.
Officers are appealing for information following the assault at the property in Gloucester, between Bristol Road and Seymour Road, at around 01:45 GMT.
Gloucestershire Police said the man was aged between 25 and 30 and is described as having a local accent, of slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall and thought to have facial hair.
The force urged anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously to report it.
CCTV footage is being gathered from around the local area.
Sgt Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "We're keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could assist or anyone who witnessed anything between the times of 17:00 yesterday (Wednesday) and 03:00 today.
"This is an extremely concerning incident which will understandably cause alarm in the community."
The woman is being supported by specialist officers.
There will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations are taking place to support those with concerns, the force said.