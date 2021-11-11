Gloucester trains halted after motorist's level crossing turn
Trains at Gloucester railway station were blocked when a car drove on to the tracks from a level crossing.
It happened close to the city's station at 07.00 GMT, meaning no services could run for a short time.
Network Rail said it was "not exactly sure" how the car came to be stranded on the tracks at Horton Road, but it appeared to be "driver error".
The vehicle was quickly moved away and thankfully nobody was hurt, Network Rail added.
