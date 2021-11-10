BBC News

Human bones found in Kemble Gloucestershire likely to be Roman

Published
Image caption,
Gloucestershire Police said the location of the bones is close to an ancient burial site

Human bones believed to be from Roman times have been found during building work.

The bones were discovered last Thursday by builders at a property in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

The location is close to an ancient burial site and the layout of the bones is consistent with Roman burial, a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson added.

The bones have now been sent to be tested and carbon dated.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.