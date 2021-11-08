Gloucestershire care-home residents recreate famous art
Care home residents have been striking their most flattering pose to recreate famous artworks.
A group from Sandfields Care Home in Cheltenham made their own versions of works such as Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Edvard Munch's The Scream.
They were taking part in the Big Draw Festival.
Consuelo, who posed as the Mona Lisa, said she "really enjoyed posing for the picture, although I wish I looked as beautiful as the original Mona Lisa"
Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night was painted by 95-year-old Dee, who said: "I have always enjoyed painting. It's soothing and creative.
"As a child, my parents would often let me sit and draw for hours. No matter your age, you must try and try again - you'll be surprised at what you can do."
Sandfields manager Malaika Charles said the artwork would be displayed for residents and visitors to enjoy.
"Drawing is great for everyone, especially for older people, including those living with dementia", she said.
"On top of the physical benefits, from increased motor skills to improved co-ordination, creative activities, such as drawing, can truly boost cognitive function and even reduce the rate of development for a range of memory conditions.
"We are incredibly proud of the residents' artwork, which now takes pride and joy in our residential hobby room and is often admired by visitors."
The Big Draw festival claims to be "the world's biggest celebration of drawing".
