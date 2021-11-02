Appeal after man seriously injured by car in Gloucester
A man aged in his 70s has been seriously injured after being struck by a car.
The collision took place on Tuffley Avenue, shortly after the junction for Podsmead Road, in Gloucester at 08:55 GMT on Tuesday.
He has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment.
Gloucestershire Police said the road remains closed in both directions and asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
