Covid: Gloucestershire hospitals re-impose visiting restrictions
- Published
Visiting restrictions at two county hospitals have been re-introduced after a rise in coronavirus patients.
Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Cheltenham General Hospital says the measures will initially be in place for two weeks.
It means that only one person can visit a patient for two hours each day and they are required to take a lateral flow test before arrival.
The restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible, the hospital said.
A spokesperson said the measures had been taken due to an increase in Covid patients and case numbers in the community.
'Review cases carefully'
The restrictions apply to adult wards, with the maternity and children's wards not included.
Associate chief nurse Craig Bradley said: "We know that visiting is an important part of recovery and will monitor and review cases carefully with the aim of lifting these restrictions as soon as possible.
"We also ask you to only visit if you are fully vaccinated and take a lateral flow test before visiting."
Measures in schools
Meanwhile, some schools in Gloucestershire have started to reintroduce face masks and limit gatherings such as assemblies following advice from the regional schools commissioner.
Headteachers received a letter from the commissioner asking them to consider reviewing their Covid measures following the half-term break due to a high number of cases in the county.
The letter was co-signed by the county director of public health Sarah Scott.
"All schools are different. This has to be based on what available rooms you have, the size of your school and the nature of activities you are seeking to deliver, so things like face coverings will help and reducing the mixing between students," she said.
