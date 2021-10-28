Family pay tribute to showjumper Max Berry after crash
The family of a 22-year-old man who died in a crash with a lorry said he was "loved by both his peers and colleagues".
Max Riley Berry died following the collision on the A417 in Gloucestershire on 23 October.
Originally from Lancashire, Mr Berry was a showjumper and worked with horses after studying equine business management.
His funeral will be held at Skipton Crematorium on 11 November.
In a statement Mr Berry's family said: "Max grew up in Lancashire with his family, where he developed his love of horses, and first came to the Gloucester area when he was accepted as an equine student to Hartpury College in 2015.
"He then went on to complete a degree in equine business management before becoming a member of the equine staff at the university.
"Max also worked at Renkum Stud in Malvern while at university, where he made many close friends and from where both his horses came.
"After taking this summer off to compete his horses, Tini and Ammo, at showjumping events across the country, he started his dream job at Brendon Stud near Brighton.
"Max was a popular individual who had many friends and was loved by both his peers and colleagues alike.
"He will be sadly missed by all of his family, who would like to thank all the emergency service personnel who attended the scene."
