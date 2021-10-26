Joshua Hall death: Juror discharged in trial of boy, 16, accused of murder
- Published
A juror has been discharged from the trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenager after it emerged she has a connection to the dead boy's grandparents.
Joshua Hall, 17, died the day after he suffered stab wounds at the Cam sports ground, near Dursley, Gloucestershire on 16 April.
The 16-year-old on trial for murder cannot be named because of his age.
The Gloucester Crown Court jury was subsequently reduced to 11 people.
Mr Justice Chamberlain said it was "not possible" for her to continue.
'The right thing'
He added: "She notified this connection to the court as soon as she discovered it. She did the right thing."
On Monday, the jury heard that Joshua was fatally stabbed by the then 15-year-old boy after they met up to "sort out their differences".
The alleged killer believed he had been "insulted" by Joshua and there was "some hostility between them", the court heard.
Louise Beard, an intelligence expert, told the jury a number of phones had been seized from the defendant and witnesses, and these had been examined.
Prosecutor James Dawes QC highlighted some of the entries in the days leading up to the fatal incident.
In one message, Joshua calls the defendant a "weirdo", the court heard.
'Going to prison'
Then on 16 April, the defendant sent Joshua a video Snapchat message in which he states, 'We're on our way, buddy'", the court heard.
In a later video, filmed at the entrance to the cricket club, the defendant asks: "Where are you then Bud?"
It is alleged that the defendant later met Joshua where he sustained stab wounds just before 13.20, the trial previously heard.
The prosecution alleges that in a Snapchat message to his girlfriend shortly after Joshua sustained the stab wounds, the defendant said: "I'm going to prison."
The trial heard he later called 999 and told the call handler: "I have just stabbed somebody. I didn't mean to do it."
In body cam footage taken by officers who attended the scene, he allegedly said, "It was me, I did it OK" and stated his name.
"I did it, I did it. I'm so sorry I didn't mean to, honestly. Why did I do it?" the court was told the defendant said.
The trial continues.
