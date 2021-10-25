Sleeping doctor 'missed' 89-year-old patient dying
A woman died after a doctor, who was called to help her, was found resting in his car outside by her son, it has been claimed.
Keith Smith from Gloucestershire called the NHS 111 service after his mother Olive complained of stomach pains.
During Olive's treatment, in July, the GP left the house, Mr Smith claimed.
He added he found the doctor outside "getting some shut eye" shortly before his mother stopped breathing. An investigation has been launched.
Mr Smith said he found him sleeping when the clinician went outside to make calls to South Western Ambulance Service.
"I think it's totally irresponsible," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I believe that the GP had no reason to leave the house. He could have carried on making those calls from the settee or he could have sent his driver out to handle the calls in the car," he said.
"The seats were moved to full horizontal and his eyes were tightly shut."
"I feel that there was no need for the GP to exit the house at all. He could have sent his assistant out to the car alone to handle call duties and alert him.
"He missed his patient dying."
Twelve-hour wait
A spokesperson for NHS Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We are very sorry to hear of this case and our heartfelt condolences go to the gentleman and his family at what remains a very difficult time.
"The specific circumstances are subject to on-going investigations and therefore it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage."
A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) spokesperson said they too are conducting an investigation into Mrs Smith's case.
Other complaints raised by the Smith family about Mrs Smith's treatment include a 12-hour wait to see a clinician and a three-hour wait for an ambulance to arrive.
Mrs Smith died at her home on 12 July after being administered CPR by the GP and then paramedics.
