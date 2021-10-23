Gloucestershire: man dies in road crash at accident blackspot
- Published
A man has died in a crash between a car and a lorry at a notorious accident blackspot.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s from the north west of England, died at the scene of the crash on the A417 at Crickley Hill, Gloucestershire.
Police were called shortly after 04:00 BST on Saturday and paramedics were unable to save the man's life.
The lorry driver was uninjured. Road closures remain in place in the area and police have appealed for witnesses.
The crash between a black Hyundai i10 and a grey Iveco lorry took place on the stretch of road between the A46 Shurdington Road and the Air Balloon roundabout.
Safety campaigners have made repeated calls for the road layout to be changed after a number of fatal crashes.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk