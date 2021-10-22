Colourful kingfisher statues from Cotswolds art trails raise £60,000
- Published
A collection of kingfisher sculptures has raised £60,000 at an auction in Gloucestershire.
The 22 sculptures are all individually painted by different artists and have been on display along walking arts trails in the Cotswolds and Wiltshire.
The money raised by the auction in Cheltenham will go towards funding youth projects teaching rural skills.
"We're really pleased, it went well with loads of public engagement, " said James Webb the project's lead.
The two trails were inspired by the River Severn and the River Thames.
"As we came out of lockdown it was something safe for people to do as we got used to going out and about again," explained Mr Webb.
"There was a real blend of local residents and visitors to the Cotswolds who engaged in the trails and visited the kingfishers.
The funds will go towards engaging young people with rural skills, such as dry stone walling, and the countryside.
"We are hoping to fund taster experiences to enable young people to take part in dry stone walling, coppicing, hedging and even stone carving," Mr Webb added.
"Getting the chance to learn these sorts of skills is not easy and for some of them it might end up being the start of a new career."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk