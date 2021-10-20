Fraud-accused fire chief had depression, court told
- Published
A fire chief's undiagnosed depression could have affected his decision-making when he bid for a brigade vehicle in an auction he was running, a court heard.
Stewart Edgar, 53, is accused of abusing his position to fraudulently buy a Land Rover by using a third party to place the winning £500 bid.
The former head of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said years as a firefighter had led to a breakdown.
He denies fraud by abuse of position.
Birmingham Crown Court has heard an allegation Mr Edgar dishonestly turned down a rival £8,250 bid for the 17-year-old Defender vehicle, after telling a colleague he had always wanted a red Land Rover for his daughter's wedding.
Prosecutors claim he abused his £120,000-a-year post to commit the fraud in 2018.
Mr Edgar said he was now on "a lot of medication" for mental health issues connected to his long service as a firefighter, adding he had seen "hundreds of dead bodies" and suffered a "breakdown".
'Flashbacks'
Jurors heard he had started to suffer "flashbacks" within 18 to 24 months of taking on the leading role at the Gloucestershire brigade, which he joined in 2014, and was "not in the right frame of mind" for the job at the time the Land Rover sale happened.
He was not diagnosed at the time and had not sought any specialist medical help, the court heard.
Defence expert and consultant psychiatrist Dr Tom Clark, who assessed Mr Edgar face-to-face in July 2021, said he ultimately diagnosed a depressive episode and believed the illness started affecting him before the Land Rover sale.
Dr Clark said Mr Edgar had explained his mental health "had deteriorated since he left his job" and "got worse" after he resigned in 2018.
The court heard his medical records showed he first sought mental health treatment in August 2018 after leaving his role.
Asked if, in his opinion, Mr Edgar, of Braehead Drive, Carnoustie, Angus, had been depressed at the time of the Land Rover sale, the doctor said: "I am entirely satisfied about that - I don't have any significant doubts in that regard."
Prosecuting, Robin Shellard asked Dr Clark: "People who suffer from depression don't necessarily always make bad decisions do they?"
Dr Clark replied: "Oh no, of course not."
The trial continues.
