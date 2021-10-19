Joshua Hall death: Stabbing was 'planned', court hears
A 15-year-old carrying a knife fatally stabbed a 17-year-old with whom he had arranged to meet-up to "sort out their differences", a court has been told.
Joshua Hall was stabbed at Cam Sports Club in Dursley, Gloucestershire, on 16 April and died the next day.
Prosecutor James Dawes said the defendant believed he had been insulted by Joshua and there was "hostility between them".
The boy, who is now 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.
Mr Dawes told Gloucester Crown Court the accused stabbed Joshua multiple times.
"The pair of them vaguely knew each other and it seems that the defendant felt there was some hostility between them. He felt he had been insulted by Joshua.
"Joshua expected an argument, or at worse getting involved in fisticuffs. He had no idea his life would end here," said Mr Dawes.
The prosecution said a stab wound through the abdomen and liver was the fatal blow.
Joshua was operated on at the sports ground but died the next day as Southmead Hospital, Bristol.
Six stab wounds
"The time stamps on various electronic devices suggest that the whole incident lasted just two minutes," Mr Dawes said.
"It is the prosecution's case there would have been little time for the defendant to react in self defence by the time he confronted Joshua, reacted and walked away. This was planned," he added.
Pathologist Dr Edward Williams said Joshua had suffered six serious stab wounds.
"The knife used is substantial, it was a very sharp boning knife, and was found under a hedge surrounding the sports field," Mr Dawes told the court.
The trial continues.
