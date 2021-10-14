Cars damaged in botched Cheltenham burglary attempt
- Published
A number of cars were damaged in a botched burglary attempt that saw the suspects crash their stolen car.
Police were called to the Fairview area of Cheltenham in the early hours to reports of several men acting suspiciously.
The men had attempted to break in to several cars and a home before being disturbed, officers said.
The three men, in ski masks, drove off in the car before it hit a number of other cars in Winstonian Road.
The trio were aged in their 30s or 40s, residents said, and had torches. They ran off after crashing the stolen car and were not found.
The car was stolen on 6 October in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, and has been taken for forensic examinations.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk