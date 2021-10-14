Terrorism charges dropped against Forest of Dean man
Prosecutors have dropped terrorism charges against a drug dealer.
Toby Shone, 43, was charged with four terrorism offences in February over an anarchist website that allegedly published bomb-making instructions.
But at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence on the charges.
Shone, of Drybrook in the Forest of Dean, was instead sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to eight drugs charges.
He admitted the possession of LSD, magic mushrooms and the hallucinogen DMT with intent to supply, as well as the possession of DMT, ecstasy and the cannabinoid THC.
Shone also admitted producing cannabis after dozens of plants were found by police.
