Bristol Kill the Bill rioter jailed after arrest in Belfast
A man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting taking part in the Bristol Kill the Bill riot.
Ryan Dwyer, of no fixed abode, was part of a mob which attacked Bridewell Police Station on 21 March.
Dwyer, 36, pushed and kicked officers' shields and kicked and smashed the windows of the station, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A Judge at Bristol Crown Court said Dwyer was part of a group that subjected the police to "vile abuse".
Det Supt James Riccio from Avon and Somerset Police said Dwyer had committed "significant offences".
'Investigation ongoing'
He added: "He's admitted the offence against him due to the overwhelming evidence, including CCTV and visual footage.
"Our investigation is very much ongoing and we're working hard to ensure all those involved in the terrible events of that night face the consequences of their actions."
Dwyer was arrested in Belfast Harbour by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in September before being brought back to Bristol.
He was also handed a seven-day prison sentence after admitting failing to attend a previous court appearance. It will run concurrently to his longer sentence.
'Vile abuse'
The riot came after there were widespread protests at the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill - which some claimed would hand the authorities too much power to stop peaceful protests.
This triggered the Kill the Bill protests - which turned violent in Bristol. The bill passed through Parliament in July.
Judge James Patrick at Bristol Crown Court said Bristolians accepted the right for people to protest lawfully and peacefully, but went onto condemn the abuse directed at police officers during the riot.
He said: "The police were subjected to vile abuse, and were attacked.
"Some were dragged away from their colleagues…and kicked and punched. It was fortunate they were not more seriously hurt."
Four other people from Bristol entered not guilty pleas to charges of riot at Bristol Crown Court and their trials will be held in July 2022.
The four are; Rose Lazarus, 20, of Hotwells, Leah Brenchley, 20, of Fishponds, Sidney Barnes, 21, of Bishopston and Miles Walters, 26, of Redland.
Another person, Debra Wright, 42, of no fixed address, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker during the riot and is due to next appear at the crown court on Tuesday, 26 October.
