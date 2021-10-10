Dogs join their owners for a swim in Sandford Parks Lido
- Published
Hundreds of dogs have enjoyed taking a dip in an outdoor swimming pool as part of an annual event.
Sandford Parks Lido on Keynsham Road in Cheltenham hosts the dog swim at the end of its traditional season and it attracts pets and their owners from all over the country.
The venue allows the animals to enjoy the swim every year before the pool is drained for the winter period.
The event is now in its fourth year and was held on Saturday and Sunday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.