Dogs join their owners for a swim in Sandford Parks Lido

Published
Image source, Sandford Parks Lido
Image caption, The annual dog swim at the lido in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, began in 2017

Hundreds of dogs have enjoyed taking a dip in an outdoor swimming pool as part of an annual event.

Sandford Parks Lido on Keynsham Road in Cheltenham hosts the dog swim at the end of its traditional season and it attracts pets and their owners from all over the country.

The venue allows the animals to enjoy the swim every year before the pool is drained for the winter period.

The event is now in its fourth year and was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Image source, Sandford Parks Lido
Image caption, The swim is held at the end of the summer season and the pool is drained afterwards
Image source, Sandford Parks Lido
Image caption, Dogs and their owners were treated to a warm and sunny as they enjoyed their swim together

