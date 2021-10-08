Tewkesbury stabbing: Murder accused appears in court
A man charged with murder over a series of stabbings near Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire has appeared in court.
Can Arslan, 51, of Snowdonia Road in Walton Cardiff is accused of murdering his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, who was stabbed on Tuesday.
Mr Arslan is also charged with attempted murder, one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of affray.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 5 November.
Mr Arlsan appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court earlier to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
His wife and daughter were present in court, as were members of Mr Boorman's family.
Prosecutor Jeremy Oliver, asked for the case to be sent to Bristol Crown Court due to the seriousness of the charges.
