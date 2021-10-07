More than £1m to be spent on Gloucestershire women's safety plan
- Published
More than £1m is to be used to fund initiatives to help women and girls feel safer in Gloucestershire.
The Home Office cash is for CCTV cameras, training and teaching to stop unacceptable behaviour toward females.
Half of the funds will be spent in Gloucester City Centre to install cameras and lighting around Gloucester Park to help deter violence.
Gloucestershire's Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Chris Nelson, secured the money.
Mr Nelson added: "While this is positive news, this money won't provide an overnight fix.
"It is our responsibility as a society to shift the culture of women being held accountable for wicked and unacceptable violence by men."
Maggie Stewart, chief executive officer of Gloucestershire Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, said they would be "working closely" with police to deliver training.
Ruth Saunders, Head of Communities from Gloucester City Council, added: "It is important that people feel safe on our streets and that those facing considerable challenges in their lives have somewhere they go to for help and advice."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk