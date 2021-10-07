Tewkesbury stabbings: Funds raised for Matthew Boorman's family
A fundraising page set up in memory of a father-of-three who died during a series of stabbings has raised £15,000.
Matthew Boorman, 43, was fatally injured on Tuesday evening during an attack in which two other people were hurt in Walton Cardiff near Tewkesbury.
A man in his 50s has been arrested and remains in custody.
The fundraising page has been set up to support his wife, Sarah, and their young children, who said Mr Boorman would be "missed tremendously".
On Thursday morning, the total stood at £15,050 raised by more than 900 people.
The page stated: "It is heartbreaking to lose a loved one at any stage of life but to lose one in such tragic circumstances... is utterly devastating.
"Sarah and the children are very much in our thoughts right now. Let's show her how much Matt was loved by his friends, family and local community."
The money would be used for funeral costs, and financial support for Mrs Boorman and the children, or it would be put in a trust fund for the children for when they were older, the page said.
Two off-duty police officers risked their lives to tackle the man and restrain him during the attack in Snowdonia Road.
Mr Boorman was treated at the scene by paramedics, but was declared dead a short time later.
A second man, who is in his 40s, is in a "critical but stable" condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered serious stab wounds, Gloucestershire Police said.
A woman, aged in her 30s, was wounded in the leg and taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.
Gloucestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
An IOPC spokesman said: "We have received a referral from Gloucestershire Police in respect of previous police contact with the suspect and victim involved in a stabbing incident in Walton Cardiff.
"We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any IOPC involvement is required in an investigation."
Gloucestershire Police has urged anyone with information or mobile phone footage of the attack to contact the force.
