Forest of Dean verderer vacancy after death of ex-miner
- Published
An historic role created to safeguard woodlands and open spaces has become vacant after the death of an ex-miner.
Maurice Bent was one of four people who held the role of verderer in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.
The ancient judicial role was created to administer Forest Law after the Norman conquest about 800 years ago.
Verderers now advise Forestry England and other statutory bodies on topical issues affecting the the flora and fauna in Forest of Dean council area.
Senior verderer Bob Jenkins said Mr Bent's death was very sad for them and he will be "terribly missed", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Bent was a free miner in the Forest of Dean, as well as a carpenter and organist.
He also wrote several books about the Dean and its history.
"Unfortunately, time must go on and there will eventually be a replacement verderer but all of that will happen in the future," said Mr Jenkins.
Historically, verderers dealt with offences including the taking of venison, the illegal cutting or destruction of woodland, and encroachment through unauthorised enclosures and buildings.
Nowadays, the verderers continue to meet four times a year at Speech House and consider issues affecting the vert, the woodlands and open lands, and deer.
The election of a verderer in the Forest remains similar to the procedure used for at least eight centurie and there have always been a maximum of four at any one time.
Verderers are elected for life and receive no fee or salary and cannot be put on assizes or juries, nor act as coroners.
