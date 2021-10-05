BBC News

Two more arrests in Gloucester murder investigation

Officers have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in his home.

The suspects aged 48 and 53 were arrested by Gloucestershire Police on Sunday and remain in police custody.

A 38-year-old man who was arrested on Friday remains in custody after being held on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

The victim, a man in his 50s was found dead in his home on Clare Street, Gloucester on 29 September.

