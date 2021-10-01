Police treating death of Gloucester man as suspicious
A man in his 50s has been found dead at a home in Gloucester and police are treating the death as suspicious.
Officers were called to Clare Street at 13:45 BST on Wednesday over concerns for the welfare of a resident.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said it had erected a screen while investigations took place at the property.
The man's family and the coroner's office have been informed. The police force said no arrests had been made.
Det Ch Insp John Turner said: "Our detectives are working hard to piece together what has happened and we appreciate the local community may be concerned by this.
"Searches will be taking place in the area over the coming days which will result in an enhanced police presence and so people will see more police in the surrounding area."
