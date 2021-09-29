‘Venus’ figurine uncovered in Gloucester dig at the Forum
- Published
An 1,800-year-old figurine has been uncovered by archaeologists on a dig in a city centre.
The statuette was discovered in Gloucestershire at the site of the new £107m development, the Forum.
It is one of many finds at the site dating back to Roman times, and is believed to be a depiction of Venus, the Roman goddess of love.
Archaeologist Anthony Beechey said: "This has been the most exciting find of my career in archaeology so far.
"The figurine provides a really important tangible link between the people of Gloucester and their past."
The archaeologists believe the 17cm-high figurine would have been worshipped as a religious icon.
Andrew Armstrong, city archaeologist at Gloucester City Council, said: "This figurine is in incredibly good condition and a wonderful find for Gloucester.
"We know pieces like these were made in central France and the Rhineland/Mosel region of Germany during the first and second centuries.
"It seems certain the figurine is from this period and is a representation of Venus. She would most likely have stood in someone's home shrine for the goddess."
Lead archaeologist Marino Cardelli described the find as of "inestimable historical value... a testimony of the city's history and culture".
The development of the Forum is the largest regeneration project Gloucestershire has seen for a generation and will create a new social and digital quarter.
The statuette was excavated alongside evidence of the city's ancient heritage, including the stone foundations of a number of buildings which may have formed part of a large Roman suburb outside the city walls.
Councillor Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council, said: "The Forum site is truly proving a treasure trove of archaeological finds which give us a fascinating insight into how Gloucester has changed over time.
"By bringing forward a development to shape the city as a future-ready digital hub, we are also illuminating its long and intriguing history."