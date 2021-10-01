Gloucestershire disabled bus pass petition reaches 74,000 signatures
A petition calling for free peak-hour bus passes for disabled people has gained over 74,000 signatures.
Chloe West, from Brookthorpe in Gloucestershire, set up the petition after spending more than £1,600 on morning buses to get to work.
Miss West was diagnosed with epilepsy last year and is unable to drive due to frequent seizures.
Gloucestershire County Council said it will consider the petition once submitted.
Disabled people and those who cannot drive for medical reasons are eligible for a free bus pass between 09:30 and 23:00, but Miss West said that in order to get to work on time, she has to leave the house before 08:00.
She said: "Many epileptics never have a hope of driving again.
"I was happy to find out I was eligible for a disabled persons bus pass as I believed it would save me a lot of money in the meantime, but quickly found out the pass is only valid between 09:30 and 23:00.
"Most to all jobs usually begin at around 08:00 and 09:00, and for me, I get on the bus before 08:00 to be on time."
Miss West said it's £24 for a week's pass and ends up "paying the equivalent if I didn't have a pass".
She added that making public transport free for disabled people will help encourage disabled people to work.
"It frustrates me more for people who are struggling more with their disability," she said.
"I can imagine it's really frustrating for wheelchair users, the deaf and blind."
A spokesperson for the council thanked Miss West for highlighting the issue and added that when the petition is submitted to them they will take it forward to council to be discussed and a decision made.
A Department for Transport spokesperson added: "Access to local buses is particularly important for disabled and elderly people, which is why we invest £1bn every year to guarantee them free off-peak travel.
"Local authorities have the power extend the concession to peak hours, with three quarters already doing so."
