Memorial stone to pilot who saved school unveiled
- Published
A memorial stone has been unveiled to honour a pilot who died after steering his plane away from a school.
Flt Lt Robert George Coventry was killed when his Bristol Blenheim bomber crashed in 1940 in Quedgeley in Gloucestershire.
He is believed to have taken evasive action to avoid hitting Quedgeley School.
One former pupil who was in the school at the time said she owed her life to Flt Lt Coventry.
He is buried at Down Hatherley church near Gloucester. His other two crew members survived.
Representatives from across the military came to pay their respects, and the unveiling of the stone was followed by a procession.
'A hero'
Margaret Cale, who was six years old when the crash happened, said: "He saved a lot of lives. As my daughter says, she wouldn't have been here if I had been killed.
"He was a hero."
'Profound effect'
Peter Hickman was 10 when he saw the aircraft flying low and heard the crash in a nearby field, before running with friends to see if he could help.
He said: "It did have quite a profound effect on me as a young man. I was 10 years old.
"And when my time came to serve our nation I joined the Royal Air Force because I wanted to do it (fly)."
Flt Lt Coventry was just 27 when he was killed after staying at the controls to avoid hitting Quedgeley School.
His family later emigrated to Coventry and his daughter has previously said she knew little about him.
One of the two other crew members was George Wilcox, who survived the crash and went on to live until the age of 102.
His daughter Hilary Bellhouse laid a wreath to honour the man who saved her father's life.
She said: "It's a very moving experience because none of us would be here if it hadn't been for his bravery.
"My father went to the hospital to recuperate and that's where he met my mother so we really do owe him our lineage."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk