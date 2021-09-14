BBC News

Gloucester: Arrest made after death of care home resident

image captionThe resident died at the Wheatridge Court in Gloucester

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 70-year-old care home resident.

The man lived at Wheatridge Court in Abbeydale, Gloucester and died on 8 September at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "An arrest was made on Friday September 10 in relation to medication given prior to the man's death."

The person has been released on conditional bail until 7 October.

Police added that the investigation was being led by the force's Public Protection Unit and has not released further details of the arrested person.

