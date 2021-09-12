Northleach: Two people seriously injured in three-vehicle crash
Four people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a crash involving two cars and a van.
The A40 near Northleach in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions after the collision, which happened shortly before 06:00 BST.
Police said three people were taken to hospital. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Gloucestershire Police attended the scene, along with the fire service, paramedics and an air ambulance.
