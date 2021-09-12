BBC News

Northleach: Two people seriously injured in three-vehicle crash

Published
image source, Google
image captionA40 near Northleach is expected to remain closed for several hours

Four people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a crash involving two cars and a van.

The A40 near Northleach in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions after the collision, which happened shortly before 06:00 BST.

Police said three people were taken to hospital. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Gloucestershire Police attended the scene, along with the fire service, paramedics and an air ambulance.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.