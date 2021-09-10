Cheltenham: Teen charged with attempted murder of another boy in churchyard
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was assaulted in a churchyard.
The victim was attacked with a bottle in Cheltenham Minster churchyard, off Cheltenham High Street. on 7 September, police said.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been sent home.
The charged boy will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 13 September. Two other boys, aged 16 and 14, were also arrested but released on bail.
Det Insp Damian Davies, of Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "Our officers are continuing their investigations and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information surrounding the circumstances to please get in touch."
