Newent board game museum showcases 19th Century games
A board games designer has opened a museum which showcases some 600 games dating back to the 19th Century.
Tony Boydell began collecting old games as a springboard to develop his own ideas designing games for his firm.
He said: "In the world of designing games it's often a good idea to take a look at what's come before."
The collection in Newent, Gloucestershire, includes 1950s TV-themed games, popular quizzes and tiddlywinks themed games.
The oldest game in stock was made in 1803 and is called the History of England.
Mr Boydell said: "It's a spiral board printed on linen in pastel coloured discs going from the Battle of Hastings to the crowning of George Third.
"The idea is that you started on the outside and move towards the centre. When you land on certain spaces you can read about the historical event and maybe carry out a forfeit."
A particular favourite of his is a game called Horse Race, which involved lighting cigarettes.
He said: "It's a piece of paper that you fold on either side and stand it vertically and there's a little spot at the bottom that says touch your cigarette here.
"The idea is that it burn its way up the paperwork and as soon as it reaches the top it will fall apart.
"So whose ever paper falls apart is the winner of the race. It's flammable by its very nature so it already violates all those rules."
TV-themed board games include Crossroads, Are You Being Served and the US sitcom Mork and Mindy.
