South Cerney: Motorcyclist dies in crash near quarry
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a plant machinery vehicle near a quarry.
The 51-year-old man was fatally injured in the crash on Spine Road East, at the junction with Cerney Wick Quarry, near South Cerney in Gloucestershire.
Police were called at 16:20 BST on Thursday and they said the rider died at the scene.
The driver of the plant machinery vehicle is not thought to be injured. Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash has been asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
The coroner and the man's next of kin have been informed.
