Attempted murder arrest in Bourton-on-the-Water after man attacked
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was seriously injured in a pub in the Cotswolds.
Police said the injured man was punched at the Kingsbridge Inn in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, at about 22:35 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and remains there.
The arrested man, a 52-year-old from London, remains in police custody for questioning.
A woman, 50, also from London, was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
Anyone who saw the altercation is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
