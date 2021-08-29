BBC News

Attempted murder arrest in Bourton-on-the-Water after man attacked

image captionPolice said the man was injured in an altercation at the Kingsbridge Inn on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was seriously injured in a pub in the Cotswolds.

Police said the injured man was punched at the Kingsbridge Inn in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, at about 22:35 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and remains there.

The arrested man, a 52-year-old from London, remains in police custody for questioning.

A woman, 50, also from London, was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Anyone who saw the altercation is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.

