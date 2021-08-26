A38 Gloucester crash: Man arrested after two killed
Two people have been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the A38 in Gloucestershire.
Police were called to Tewkesbury Road in Norton shortly after 21:55 BST on Wednesday after a green BMW and blue Ford Fiesta collided.
The driver of the BMW, a 20-year-old man, and a 79-year-old female passenger in the Fiesta, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The man, aged is in his 20s and from Gloucester, was driving a third vehicle, police said.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta, an 81-year-old woman from the Tewkesbury area, was seriously injured and is being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The BMW driver was travelling towards Gloucester at the time while the Fiesta was heading in the direction of Coombe Hill.
Road closures were put in place overnight and lifted at about 05:00.
Gloucestershire Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen two dark-coloured BMWs being driven on the A38 prior to the crash.
