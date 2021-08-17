Geronimo the alpaca gets temporary reprieve ahead of review
An alpaca whose life hangs in the balance has received a temporary reprieve, his supporters have said.
Geronimo twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, and the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered he be euthanised.
An application for a temporary injunction to halt the destruction will be considered at the High Court.
Solicitor Jan Mugerwa said: "Defra have agreed to extend their undertaking until 17:00 on Tuesday."
Helen Macdonald, who owns a farm at Wickwar, near Bristol, imported Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017.
She believes the tests are returning false positives, but has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.
Ms Macdonald's lawyers have written to Environment Secretary George Eustice to suggest Geronimo's life could be saved and instead he could be studied for research.
Earlier this month she lost her final appeal to save Geronimo and a warrant was signed for his destruction.
Ms Mugerwa said: "A judge has been assigned to consider urgently the question of the injunction and disclosure."
Geronmino's supporters are waiting to find out whether they will be granted an injunction, but Dr Iain McGill, Geronimo's vet, said the alpaca's immediate future was secure.
"Defra lawyers accept Helen Macdonald's legal application for material non-disclosure," he said.
"Hearing date awaited, but Geronimo is safe for now, though Defra only saying they won't kill him today. Shameful."
Court officials confirmed the application had been lodged and had not yet been considered by a judge.
Last week the Government insisted all the evidence on the animal's condition had been "looked at very carefully".
A Defra spokesman said: "We are sympathetic to Ms Macdonald's situation, just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.
"It is for this reason that the testing results and options for Geronimo have been very carefully considered by Defra, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and its veterinary experts, as well as passing several stages of thorough legal scrutiny."
