Netflix production 'boom' benefits TV graduates
- Published
New television production graduates are finding work on hit shows like Strictly and The Crown as the industry booms.
Nick Stubbs, from the University of Gloucestershire, said "really busy" studios have been "great" for graduates after production "ground to a halt" in spring 2020.
Graduate Izzy Hart said she was able to "walk into a job" and has worked on shows such as Netflix's Sex Education.
And the manager of Bottle Yard Studios said it is "busier than ever".
Mr Stubbs, a senior lecturer in television production, said: "Because there was a pause in production last summer, shows ground to a halt and then when they all came back in mid-summer there was a backlog to catch up with.
"The binge-watching that's been happening over the last 18 months has meant most of the studios are now really busy, churning out new programmes as quickly as they can. This has been great for our students."
He said some students are working on Netflix's The Crown, with others working on entertainment shows including the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.
Ms Hart, who graduated earlier this summer, said: "My first job on set was a Covid tea table runner, which was a position that never existed before.
"I've been able to jump on nearly 10 high-end TV dramas now so it's been really positive for me."
Laura Aviles, who is responsible for the city's Bottle Yard Studios and Bristol Film Office as Bristol City Council's Senior Film Manager, said the West of England is "enjoying a very welcome boom".
The studios are set to expand next spring, with £12m of funding formally announced in January.
It has recently been used for Stephen Merchant's BBC/Amazon comedy The Offenders, Netflix's sci-fi series The Last Bus and Showtrial, a new BBC drama from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard.
Ms Aviles said there has "never been a better time to consider starting out in, or side-stepping into, a career in production".
She added: "In spite of the challenges of 2020, the sector has bounced back confidently and demand from broadcasters and streamers to create new content is driving the boom.
"But this is not just about having new shows to watch on screen. This is an industry worth billions to the economy which is going to play a major role in the UK's economic recovery."
