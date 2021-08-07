Mel Nicholls: Handcycling paralympian starts round-Britain challenge
- Published
A paralympian has set off to try to handcycle 4,800 miles (7,700km) clockwise around the coast of Britain.
Mel Nicholls, from Gloucestershire, set a new world record in 2019 by handcycling from Land's End to John O'Groats in just under seven days.
A paralympic finalist in 2012 and 2016, she now wants to set a record for the furthest anyone has handcycled alone.
She said: "Going end-to-end is one thing but around the coast clockwise - just got to keep the sea on my left."
Ms Nicholls set off from Tewkesbury on Saturday morning, heading towards south Wales on the first leg of her challenge.
Riding a lightweight racing handbike, she said she had planned a "rough route" but was unsure how long it would take as it had never been done before.
"[The handbike] is not made for carrying things, but I've got to take my crutches and I'm carrying a small tent and a tarp just in case," she said.
"But none of us know what our possible is and I haven't found what my limit is, I think a lot of this is me going out and seeing how far I can push myself."
Ms Nicholls was left unable to walk and use much of the left side of her body after suffering multiple strokes - the most recent in 2008.
Last year, the British paralympian had to have a 5kg (11lb) ovarian tumour removed at Cheltenham General Hospital.
She initially put the symptoms down to sporting pains and said she was "just so grateful every day" that she was diagnosed in time.
"It could have been a very different story and sadly that is the case for a lot of women," she said,
"The fact that I am OK, I have this chance to ride my bike again, to race to do whatever I want to do, that's what I'm going to do.
"I just want to go out and show my gratitude and keep enjoying living life."
At the London 2012 Paralympics, she competed in the 100m and 200m wheelchair races just 15 months after taking up the sport.
She also won medals at the 2014 European Championships and competed at Rio 2016.