Cirencester church statues replaced 58 years after vanishing
Two new statues have been installed at a church, 58 years after the originals went missing.
The 15th Century bronze castings of St John the Baptist and the Virgin Mary have not been seen since they were moved from the Gloucestershire church for safety reasons, and then vanished.
Sculptor Rodney Munday created the new ones following a national competition.
The saints have been placed such that they "lean out" from the tower of St John Baptist Church in Cirencester.
Mr Munday said: "I did not want to have the traditional image of the virgin and child, but on the other hand if you just have a mother and child it could be any woman with any child.
"I decided to have this inquisitive child looking out over the street with his mother hanging on to him, but he is in the position of the crucifixion."
The previous statue of John the Baptist had been known as "Black Jack" because it had become darkened by soot and fumes from the road below that came to share the same name.
Mr Munday's interpretation of the biblical figure was inspired by a stained glass window inside the church.
Unusually, it shows John cuddling a lamb as an adult, rather than as a child.
Mr Munday explained: "This seemed to be so wonderful, I thought I would have him holding it out, 'behold the lamb of God'".
The Revd Canon Graham Morris, vicar of Cirencester, said: "I am so excited about this project and now to see it coming to fruition is fabulous.
"Our church oozes history and these statues will be part of our future and ongoing history."