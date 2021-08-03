Tom McEwen: Eventer's medals 'what dreams are made of'
The mother of Tom McEwen said his Olympic gold and silver medals are "what dreams are made of".
McEwen piloted Toledo De Kerser to silver on Monday, Britain's highest Olympic individual eventing finish since 2004, and won a team gold earlier.
Ali McEwen, who watched her son's success from Wiltshire, praised his "incredible" Olympic performance.
"You couldn't imagine it was going to happen," she said.
The trio of McEwen, Oliver Townend and Gloucestershire-based Laura Collett triumphed by 13.90 penalties from silver medallists Australia and third-placed France.
McEwen, whose yard is based on the Princess Royal's Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire, has been riding since he was a toddler.
His sister Ella said: "To be honest with you, I didn't watch it - I was too nervous."
She said his success was "kind of surreal" and had not sunk in.
Sir Mark Todd, who twice won gold for New Zealand and now runs a stables in Foxhill, Wiltshire, said McEwen has "always been a very talented rider" and was based at his yard earlier in his career.
Sir Mark said: "He's got a super horse and a great partnership. We were very nervous for him but we had every confidence he could do it."
