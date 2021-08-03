Appeal for volunteers to maintain historic airliner at Cotswold Airport
An appeal has begun for new volunteers to help preserve a historic airliner.
The first Bristol Britannia took off on its test flight out of Filton Airfield, near Bristol, in 1952 and then went into worldwide passenger service.
In 1997, the final flight arrived at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire, where that aircraft still remains.
Brian Weatherley, a retired Wing Commander who gives his time to work on the aircraft, says without volunteers: "She would stand there and rot".
A total of 85 Bristol Britannias were built by the Bristol Aeroplane Company before production ended in 1960.
The turboprop airliners were used as medium to long-range commercial and military transport.
Since the aircraft landed for the final time at Cotswold Airport, a band of volunteers, many of whom flew or worked on the aircraft, have lovingly restored it there.
Jim Brown was a former electrician who flew around the world on the Bristol Britannia and was based out of RAF Lyneham.
He also volunteers to help maintain the aircraft at the airport and said they made the most of having more time on their hands recently.
Mr Brown said: "During lockdown last year two of us painted the underneath almost single-handed."
Volunteers are in short supply and, in their own words, say they are getting on a bit.
Mr Weatherley said: "This is an important aircraft, it took part in many parts of history."
The team say volunteers do not need any expertise, just enthusiasm.
The Bristol Britannia will be open to the public every Saturday during August and it is hoped some of those visiting might consider offering their services to come back and help.