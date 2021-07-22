Firefighters disciplined over secret Santa sex doll
A number of firefighters have been disciplined over allegations a sex doll was bought as a secret Santa present.
An unnamed firefighter from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service claimed the doll was left blown up at a station for several days.
They said they felt demeaned by the incident, which also involved firefighters "being crude" with the doll.
The fire service said it was "completely unacceptable".
The allegations relate to an incident that is claimed to have taken place last Christmas, the Local Democracy Service Reported.
It is believed to have involved the gifting of a sex doll as part of a round of presents.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue said that for reasons of confidentiality, it was unable to confirm where the incident took place or how many of its staff were involved.
A spokesperson said: "Staff are expected to conduct themselves at all times in accordance with [our] values as well as demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism, integrity and tolerance.
"Falling short of this is completely unacceptable."
The service confirmed an investigation into the incident had taken place and that "appropriate disciplinary action had been taken".