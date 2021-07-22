Gloucester hammer attacker Benjamin Wilkinson jailed
A man who attacked two sex workers with a hammer has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison.
Ben Wilkinson, 19, of Minster Gardens, Gloucester previously admitted offences including sexual assault.
Sentencing him on Wednesday Ian Lawrie QC said a life term was inappropriate owing to the defendant's "brain being out of kilter" at the time.
Gloucester Crown Court heard Wilkinson, a gas engineer, had passed health tests to confirm his fitness to plead.
Following the break up of relationship he began to rely on valium and alcohol and then became addicted to cocaine and alcohol.
The judge said: "Wilkinson brain's was out of kilter with the real world when he committed these attacks in his work's van with the company name emblazoned across it."
Two of the attacks took place in Cheltenham.
The judge said: "You were in the habit of using sex workers and when they were in your van you made excuses to retrieve one of your tools from the back of the vehicle.
"You used a hammer to strike one victim on the head.
"When you were arrested for the earlier offending you were released under investigation, but this didn't stop you offending again.
"You took another woman to a remote location and you also struck her on the head."
Wilkinson admitted the following at previous court hearings:
- Having an offensive weapon and attempting grievous bodily harm with intent on a woman between 18 and 24 July 2020
- Sexual assault on a woman without consent and making an attempt of sexual assault on another woman as well as dangerous driving and drink driving on 14 September 2020
- Assault causing actual bodily harm on 2 October 2020
He will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
He also received a four-year driving ban that begins when he is released from prison.
