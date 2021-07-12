Lurcher puppy back with owners after disappearing from Nailsworth
A five-month-old puppy thought to have been stolen has been found safe.
Two women were arrested after CCTV showed the Brindle Lurcher, called Moth, being driven away from a Morrisons supermarket in Gloucestershire on 8 July.
Moth was still missing when the women were arrested on suspicion of theft two days later.
But a postman found him wandering in Worcestershire on Monday and called his owners, leading to a reunion.
"Moth's owner received a phone call this morning which stated that the puppy had been found walking stray in Evesham by a postman who called the number on his tag and left him with a local resident," said Gloucestershire Police.
The force thanked the thousands of people who had shared social media appeals to find the puppy.
Moth had been spotted in the car park of the Morrisons in Nailsworth after escaping, and CCTV showed the dog being taken away in a blue transit van.
The two arrested women, aged 27 and 62, have been released on police bail.
