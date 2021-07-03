Gloucester: man dies and another seriously injured in crash
One man has died and another is in a serious condition in hospital after a road crash on Friday night.
The driver, aged in his 30s, died at the scene of the crash on Whittle Way in Brockworth, Gloucester.
The passenger, also in his 30s, has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Gloucestershire Police said a number of roads are likely to remain closed throughout the morning.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near the entrance of Tesco, shortly before 23:30 BST on Friday.
