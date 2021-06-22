Gloucestershire Constabulary staff self-isolating after Covid outbreak
Thirty-five Gloucestershire police staff are self-isolating because a member of the force has tested positive for Covid-19.
It has caused the delay of a trial due to start at Gloucester Crown Court on Monday, as a key officer cannot attend.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said those isolating were working from home and neighbourhood and other response policing was unaffected.
It is the first such case in the force since March.
A spokesperson for the force said some staff had been working remotely during the pandemic and practices were now "well established" so that services could continue.
"The individual who tested positive had no contact with the wider public and traditional frontline services of neighbourhood and response policing are not affected," the force said.
Jack Gregson, 27, of Foxes Dell, Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, is due to stand trial over allegations of using controlling and coercive behaviour towards a woman.
His trial will be reviewed on Thursday.
