Gloucester: Neighbourhood Watch tackles anti-social behaviour
A boost in Neighbourhood Watch groups in an area of Gloucester plagued by anti-social behaviour has helped to cut the problem.
Kingsway Village was targeted by youths causing trouble. Crime statistic show a peak in problems a year ago ahead of the groups being set up.
The stats show a drop from a peak of 300 incidents in May 2020 to 219 almost a year later in April.
Police said the groups had promoted "security" and "connectivity".
Much of the recorded incidents in the area were anti-social behaviour with violence, criminal damage and public order offences also recorded.
In one incident, a resident was attacked by teenagers after he confronted them about damaging cars. When police attended an officer was assaulted and racially abused. Two 15 year olds were arrested.
There were also reports to police of drug dealing, motorcycles being ridden on footpaths and loitering.
Rob May was verbally abused in April after confronting someone on a scramble bike.
He said: "I was shaking through adrenaline and I guess a little bit of fear as well."
Mr May did not want the area to become known for anti-social behaviour so he decided to set up one of the Neighbourhood Watch groups.
In the last six months there have been more than 17 of these groups established in Kingsway, with many residents adding CCTV with doorbell cameras to deter anti-social behaviour.
Helen Hoy helped set up a Neighbourhood Watch after a teenager was attacked by a group of youths at the end of her street.
She said: "It's just making sure everybody is okay. As well as looking for crime it's thinking I haven't seen my neighbour for a few days are they okay?"
Ch Insp Richard Pegler, from Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "It gives communities a sense of security and togetherness, which are equally as important as trying to reduce crime and the fear of crime.
"So, what Neighbourhood Watch really promotes is connectivity - it's something that reaches far wider than just policing."
