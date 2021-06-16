Montpellier Gardens: Cheltenham hammer attack 'nearly sparked disorder'
- Published
A man who nearly sparked "serious disorder" by attacking people with a hammer in a busy park has been jailed.
Cirencester Nightingale Court heard Billy Teasdale's pupils were "as wide as saucers" when he hit two other men in Montpellier Gardens in Cheltenham.
A policeman who restrained Teasdale had to take out his taser to keep an incensed crowd back, the court heard.
Callum Finn, who was also involved in the violence, did not attend court and was sentenced to jail in his absence.
Giles Nelson, prosecuting, said the disturbance happened on the evening of 16 April this year when several hundred people were in the popular park.
The first incident involved a confrontation between Finn, 19 and a man called Oliver Griffiths on nearby Bath Road shortly before 19:00 BST.
The two exchanged words, and then began fighting, with Finn striking Mr Griffiths in the head.
Struck from behind
Nursing a bleeding lip, Mr Griffiths returned to Montpellier Gardens where he was attacked again, this time by Finn and Teasdale.
"He [Finn] ran up to Mr Griffiths, caught up with him and punched him in the head," said Mr Nelson.
Teasdale, 21, then struck Mr Griffiths in the back of the head with the hammer, knocking him to the ground. When the victim tried to escape to the safety of a group of friends, he was attacked again by a number of people, with Finn kicking him as he lay on the ground.
A witness called Dayne Rosas tried to intervene, and Teasdale then hit him in the face with the hammer, knocking him unconscious, said Mr Nelson. Another man, Oliver Dash, was threatened with the hammer.
The attack had not only left Mr Rosas with a puncture wound and in considerable pain, but it "has had a significant effect on his health and mental health," said Mr Nelson.
Finn, of Oldbury Road, Cheltenham, left the area and Teasdale was restrained by a police officer.
"People in the park were so incensed, the officer was concerned the violence would turn against him [Teasdale] and took out his taser," said Mr Nelson.
"It very nearly turned into an act of very serious disorder".
'Self destructive'
The court heard the hammer attack happened while Teasdale, of Wards Road, Cheltenham, was awaiting sentence for what Mr Nelson called "twenty minutes of madness" when he drove dangerously and at speed in a residential part of the town on 22 June, 2020.
Several people called police at about 08:30 BST to report a VW Polo being driven at high speeds in the Warden Road area, said Mr Nelson, at a time when parents were taking their children to school.
Teasdale eventually lost control of his vehicle on Greatfield Lane and crashed. Witnesses said he smelled of alcohol but refused a test.
Alun Williams, representing Teasdale, said an incident when he was 14, when he witnessed a friend taking his own life, had sent him into a "spiral" that was "self destructive".
He said a doctor's report prepared for the court concluded he had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, and this had led to alcohol abuse.
Sentencing both men, Recorder Leslie Blohm QC said they had been part of a group who "had been drinking and were both looking for trouble and keen to find it".
Teasdale, who had pleaded guilty to attempting to cause GBH with intent, wounding with intent and threatening with an offensive weapon, was jailed for a total of five years and nine months for all the offences, including dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to provide a roadside sample.
He was also given nine penalty points.
Finn, who pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing, was sentenced in his absence to 26 weeks in a young offenders' institute.
- If you are affected by these issues please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk