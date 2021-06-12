Queen's Birthday Honours awarded in the West Country
A duo helping to tackle period poverty in schools and a doctor working in Covid-19 research funding are among those on the Queen's Birthday Honours list across the West.
Clegg Bamber and Anna Miles have been made MBEs for services to education.
Their Red Box Project provides free period products to schools.
Dr Joanna Jenkinson from Bath, Head of Infections and Immunity at the Medical Research Council, dedicated her MBE to her team and researchers.
Mr Bamber, 25, and Ms Miles, 36, co-founded the Red Box project which has provided free period products to schools across the country since 2017.
"It did take me by surprise I won't lie. Obviously seeing the honours list come out twice a year and I never ever thought I would see my name on that list. It took my breath away that's for sure," Mr Bamber said.
Dr Jenkinson, 43, was involved in the rapid research initiative at the beginning of the pandemic, helping to decide funding allocations to research projects.
"I'm absolutely over the moon. It's not just for me but for the small team I work with and all the researchers who've dedicated their lives to supporting medical research," she said.
Dr Ananthakrishnan Raghuram, a consultant respiratory physician from Gloucestershire, has been recognised for his services to the NHS with an MBE.
Teresa Bridgeman, 59, from Somerset, has also been awarded an MBE for services to flood preparations.
"You don't do it for yourself or your own glory but it's nice that people found time to think about you and to put you forward," she said.
Paula McGowan has been awarded an OBE for services to people with autism and learning difficulties.
Ms McGowan's son Oliver McGowan died at Southmead Hospital in Bristol in November 2016 after his admission for an epileptic seizure. Health bosses apologised after he was given drugs that he was known to be intolerant to.
Firefighter Roger Pickett from Coleford in Gloucestershire said he was "thankful" after being recognised with a British Empire Medal.
British Empire Medals have also been awarded to Coleford mayor Nick Penny, Wiltshire wildlife ranger Colin Elford, Gillian Barker from Newent and Sharon Scrivens from Cirencester.