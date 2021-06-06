Gloucester: Affordable housing fears over RAF Quedgeley plan
Concerns have been raised that a proposed development on a former RAF airfield includes too few affordable homes.
Gloucester City councillors will debate plans to build 150 homes on the RAF Quedgeley site in Gloucestershire.
Planning officers say the site will supply housing but the needs of people who cannot afford to rent or buy would not be met.
A planning inspector will make the final decision.
The former RAF site, known as Kinsgway Village, has already been substantially built on, but there are some pockets of space still available for development.
Consultants working on behalf of the developer, Robert Hitchens Ltd said the plan for 150 homes related to a highly-sustainable site which provided travel choices for residents with good bus connections nearby, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They added that the new development would increase the supply of housing in line with the joint core strategy of the councils in Gloucester, Cheltenham and Tewkesbury.
"The site is suitable, available and deliverable for housing, and has the capacity for up to 150 dwellings (including much-needed affordable housing) to help support the authorities' five-year housing land supply," the consultant's planning statement said.
It added the site is close to existing services such as schools, shops, a new medical centre and Waterwells Business Park.
Planning officers have agreed there are economic benefits to the project but said in its current form it does not "provide housing that would be available to households who cannot afford to rent or buy houses on the existing housing market".
Robert Hitchins Ltd lodged an appeal after Gloucester City Council failed to determine the plans within the statutory period, meaning the planning inspector will make the final decision.
The planning inquiry where the plans will either be refused or approved is due to be held on 10 August.
